Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.00

News stories about Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mazda Motor earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

