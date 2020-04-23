MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 1.00

Media coverage about MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MZDAY. ValuEngine upgraded MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

OTCMKTS MZDAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.49. 259,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,321. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

