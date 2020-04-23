Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Medifast worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Medifast during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE:MED traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.36. 210,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,967. The firm has a market cap of $773.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.07. Medifast Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $159.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.13.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Medifast had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $170.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

