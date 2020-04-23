Medtronic’s (MDT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $109.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average is $107.30. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,591,000 after acquiring an additional 166,811 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.