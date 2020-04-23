Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEET. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

NASDAQ MEET opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Meet Group has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $440.04 million, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $315,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 239,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 751,408 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $4,515,962.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEET. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Meet Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Meet Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

