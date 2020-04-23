Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 305 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 305 ($4.01) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MGGT. Redburn Partners cut Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 601 ($7.91) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 412.45 ($5.43).

Shares of MGGT traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 264.40 ($3.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,865,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 317.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 560.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23).

In other Meggitt news, insider Marina Thomas sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04), for a total transaction of £7,908.32 ($10,402.95). Also, insider Guy Berruyer purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £62,750 ($82,544.07). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 36,555 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,960.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

