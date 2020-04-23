Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $258,360.50 and $23.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.01086610 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00055420 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00233766 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002144 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

