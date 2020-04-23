Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Marathon Asset Management LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,898,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,312 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.6% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $147,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,836,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,898,874. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

