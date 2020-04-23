Meritor (MTOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Meritor to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Meritor has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.75-2.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at ~$2.75 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Meritor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MTOR opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.22. Meritor has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

