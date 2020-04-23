Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 40,850 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 279.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,464,000.

VTEB stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $52.80. 1,109,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,677. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46.

