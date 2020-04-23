Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 227,592 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 227,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 77,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 42,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 69,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.73. 1,580,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,974. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

