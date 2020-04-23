Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 27,438 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 444,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $550,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $620,000.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.43. 2,007,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.