Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,435 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.59. 276,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,756. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $101.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

