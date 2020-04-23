Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,927 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,980,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,726,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,626,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 739,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 509,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,578,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,675. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

