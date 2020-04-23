Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,875,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

SCHB stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $65.51. 1,791,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

