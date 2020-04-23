Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the quarter. HNI accounts for about 0.8% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of HNI worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,052,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after buying an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after buying an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of HNI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,515. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $969.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.31. HNI Corp has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.51 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HNI Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.