Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 3,758.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,754,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 38,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,691,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.80. 172,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

