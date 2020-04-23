Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,879 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $139.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,191,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,942. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

