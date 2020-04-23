Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $526,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.41. 38,506,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,616,047. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average of $150.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.