Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter.

SUSL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.76. 16,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,537. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $59.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

