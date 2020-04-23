Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 69,205 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,205 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 619.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 899,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,850. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4183 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.