Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CASH. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of CASH traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,788. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $624.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after acquiring an additional 91,812 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 82,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

