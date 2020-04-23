Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.23% from the stock’s current price.

CASH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

CASH traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $15.87. 1,116,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.62. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1,921.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 246,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,880,000 after acquiring an additional 123,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after acquiring an additional 91,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84,023 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

