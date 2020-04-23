Metal (MTL) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Metal has a market capitalization of $18.71 million and $6.88 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metal has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.98 or 0.02687617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00219907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00033381 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00059076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000858 BTC.

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Cryptopia, OKEx, Livecoin, Upbit, Kyber Network and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

