Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Metro from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Metro from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Metro from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE MRU traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,829. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.89. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.06. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$47.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.74.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.3799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

