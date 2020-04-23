Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$65.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Metro from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Metro from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Get Metro alerts:

TSE MRU traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.98. 507,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,829. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$47.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.55.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.3799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.