Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 19.2% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 171,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $199,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $12.76 on Thursday, hitting $1,271.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,664. The stock has a market cap of $873.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,190.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,315.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

