Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,001 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $33,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,458,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,765. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average is $135.43. The firm has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

