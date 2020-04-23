Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,645,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 116,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

