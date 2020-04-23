Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Retirement Systems of Alabama’s 2nd Largest Position

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,668,283 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,789 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Microsoft worth $736,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,451,728. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,319.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.