Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Increased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,501 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,668,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,235,000 after purchasing an additional 75,789 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,905 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $173.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,319.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

