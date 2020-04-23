Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,905 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

MSFT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.09. 3,049,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,451,728. The firm has a market cap of $1,319.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.30 and a 200 day moving average of $157.29. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

