Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,451,728. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,319.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

