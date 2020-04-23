Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,843 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $174.09. 3,049,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,451,728. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.29. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,319.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.