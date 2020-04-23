Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.91 and its 200 day moving average is $220.48. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

