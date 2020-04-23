Minerals Technologies (MTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.31. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $63.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $51,615.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

