Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,778,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,955,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for 2.0% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned about 4.85% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,655,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,073,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,040,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 235,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 24,437 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,332. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

