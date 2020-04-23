Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $5.76 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 10.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $48.51 on Thursday, reaching $2,412.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,247. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,978.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,883.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,160.63 billion, a PE ratio of 104.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,380.23.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.