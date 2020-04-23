Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will post $38.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.02 million and the lowest is $37.82 million. Model N posted sales of $34.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $153.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.32 million to $155.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $169.84 million, with estimates ranging from $164.16 million to $174.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Model N stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Model N has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.36 million, a P/E ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $78,512.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $29,863.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,164 shares of company stock worth $384,936. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.