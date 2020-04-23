Monero Classic Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and $3,247.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00800507 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001104 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,530,700 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

