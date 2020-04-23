Monero Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $60.41 or 0.00800784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, B2BX, Gate.io and Crex24. Monero has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $112.81 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001110 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,534,617 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptomate, Bisq, Gate.io, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu, Ovis, Poloniex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitlish, Livecoin, Bitbns, BTC-Alpha, Coinut, Bithumb, Exrates, Braziliex, Upbit, Coinroom, Instant Bitex, Liquid, OpenLedger DEX, Stocks.Exchange, B2BX, Tux Exchange, BitBay, Crex24, Mercatox, CoinEx, Huobi, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Nanex, Graviex, Kraken, Binance, Coindeal, DragonEX, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Exmo, SouthXchange, BTC Trade UA, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.