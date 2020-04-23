Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Imperial Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.75 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Montage Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Montage Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

NYSE MR traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $175.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.94. Montage Resources has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $174.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.99 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Montage Resources will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Montage Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 58,582 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Montage Resources by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 375,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 310,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Montage Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

