Mooncoin (MOON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 60.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $92.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded 136.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00582719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006753 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,687,970,592 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

