Moreno Evelyn V Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after buying an additional 1,781,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.93. 12,744,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,379,740. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

