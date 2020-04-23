Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MGNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

MGNS stock traded up GBX 48 ($0.63) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,244 ($16.36). 61,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,423. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,344.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,494. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,032 ($13.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,980 ($26.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.94 million and a PE ratio of 8.13.

In related news, insider John Christopher Morgan bought 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.78) per share, with a total value of £4,144,800 ($5,452,249.41).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

