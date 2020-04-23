Morgan Stanley Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $301.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.64. 1,018,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.67. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 32.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

