Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

Novartis stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.40. Novartis has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $202.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

