Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 530 ($6.97) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 542.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 652.98. The company has a market capitalization of $242.86 million and a PE ratio of 20.62. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 329.31 ($4.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 825 ($10.85).

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 762 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,584.96 ($2,084.93). Also, insider Ben Thompson acquired 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £298.30 ($392.40). Insiders acquired a total of 764 shares of company stock valued at $506,030 over the last quarter.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

