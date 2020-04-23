Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $153.25. 10,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,653. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.35.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

