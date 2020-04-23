MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0012

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $6.92 million and $716,813.00 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.08 or 0.02612981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00214032 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00057309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,756,849,579 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

